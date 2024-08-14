Peninsula Bruce Trail Club Celebrates 60th Anniversary

By Martha Aitkin, Bruce Peninsula Press

The 60th anniversary of the Peninsula Bruce Trail Club (PBTC) was celebrated on Friday August 2nd with a gathering of some of the many volunteers who have built and maintained the peninsula portion (Wiarton to Tobermory) of the Bruce Trail for the past 60 years. The celebration was held at the Bruce Trail Cairn in the village of Tobermory. This cairn marks the northern terminus of more than 1,300 km of connected footpaths. The southern terminus of this amazing wilderness trail is located in Queenston, Ontario, not far from Niagara Falls.

Photo: MP Alex Ruff and his daughter Naomi at the PBTC 60th Anniversary celebration in Tobermory.

Shirley Johnstone, who along with her late husband Jack (known to most as JP), is recognized as being among the very first of a long line of hardy volunteers who recognized the importance of creating trails and preserving this ribbon of natural beauty for the use of those who seek opportunities to explore and enjoy what nature has to offer. Mrs. Johnstone was on hand for the celebration. Tamara Wilson, current PBTC President, presented Shirley with gifts of appreciation from the PBTC, including the newly framed original letter she penned in 1964 announcing the formation of the Peninsula Bruce Trail Club to Ray Lowes, Secretary-Treasurer of the Bruce Trail Association at the time.

The PBTC was honoured by the attendance of Alex Ruff, the Conservative Member of Federal Parliament for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound, Ontario, and his daughter Naomi. Mr. Ruff spoke to the gathering of volunteers and visitors about his personal love of the area and his gratitude for the work of the volunteers. Mr. Ruff presented Mrs. Johnstone with an official certificate of appreciation from the Federal government. When asked for a quote for the Bruce Peninsula Press Mr. Ruff pointed out the “link between Conservative and Conservation” and indicated his support for the “important work of preservation of the natural environment for the enjoyment of both local residents and the many visitors who support the local economy”. Photo: MP Alex Ruff (left) speaks to PBTC volunteers at the northern terminus cairn of the Bruce Trail in Little Tub Harbour, Tobermory.

Deputy Major Rod Anderson was also in attendance. He presented Mrs. Johnstone with a certificate of gratitude and appreciation on behalf of the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula.

Active volunteers in attendance included Tamara Wilson, current President of PBTC, Saabir Sohrab, PBTC Hike Director, Marg Glendon, PBTC Outreach and Membership Director, Yvette Roberts, Christina Meynell, Jane and John Greenhouse, Randy Vanderlaan, Sigrid Feser, Pat Turner and Owen Glendon. We all enjoyed the opportunity to interact with some of Tobermory’s many visitors and provide them with some information about this famous trail that brings visitors from all over the world to enjoy anything from short and accessible day-hikes to the incredible end-to-end adventure.