Last Day for Thrift Shop Sales September 14th

Stopped in Awe: News from Tobermory United

Submitted by Rev. Sheryl Spencer

Many thanks to everyone who has donated, volunteered or purchased items at the Tobermory Thrift Shop this summer. The Thrift Shop is a major fundraiser for Tobermory United Church as well as the Tobermory Community Outreach program, and this year, we will definitely make our overall fundraising goal of $35,000.00.

Donation days have already ended for this year, and the last day of sales for the Thrift Shop will be September 14. It’s always a bit sad to see the Thrift Shop close, because it’s not only a place to buy things, but a social hub as well!

Summer in the Spirit, a weekly series of events hosted in partnership with St. Edmund’s Anglican, has also ended. A potluck dinner and feedback session was held August 28 as a wrap-up to the series that presented events all summer long designed to build community, honour the sacredness of place and celebrate Spirit.

Summer in the Spirit is grateful to Parks Canada; Nawash Three Fires; Caley Doran of Anishnaabe Cultural Experiences; the Tobermory Legion; the Meeting Place; and Music on the Bruce for their enthusiasm and partnerships in these events.

On August 30, Tobermory United said good-bye and celebrated the life of Vi Adams, a matriarch in the community and of our community of faith, who died at 94 years of age. Vi worked hard her whole life for Tobermory United, using her leadership abilities, kindness, intelligence and gifts for hospitality wherever they were needed. Vi volunteered at the Thrift Shop for more than fifty years, routinely sold more than 200 tickets for our Chicken BBQs and singlehandedly created the pastry for 75 pies for Tobermory United’s St. Nicholas Bazaar each year. More than that, she was the voice of ‘Mission and Service’ in our community of faith, and each week, brought us a story of the church’s work near and far. It was an honour to celebrate such a life, though we will miss Vi terribly.

In the coming weeks, however, we have an anniversary to prepare for! On September 22, we’re celebrating the 20th anniversary of the building of Tobermory United, this stunningly beautiful church in the woods that serves not only as a place of spiritual renewal but also as a community hub.

Rev. Susan Shantz, the minister who served in 2004 when the church was opened, will serve as guest speaker, and Terry Samuel, Mervyn Russell and the Tobermory United Choir will perform musically. Lunch will be served before a time of storytelling and more music.

Do you have a story to tell from the building of the church? Were you there and involved? Please come! RSVPs are preferred (but not mandatory) at 519-596-2394.