Oktoberfest at Rotary Hall September 28

Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula News



Submitted by Rob Hiscott

As previously reported, your local Rotary Club and Tagwerk Bier are proud to sponsor the second annual Oktoberfest community event, scheduled for Saturday, September 28th which will be held at Rotary Hall in Lion’s Head. Net proceeds from the fundraiser event will go towards Rotary-supported causes including student scholarships and improvements to Rotary Hall!

For the family-friendly hike in the afternoon, participants can find details and are encouraged to register on-line with Bruce Trail Conservancy at https://hikes.brucetrail.org/event/oktoberfest-family-friends-hike-blue-series/2024-09-28/

Tickets for the evening portion of Oktoberfest (7 PM to midnight) can be purchased on-line (at lionsheadoktoberfest.com) for $27.96 per adult ticket. As well, a limited number of tickets will be available for purchase at the door, but everyone is encouraged to get their tickets early as this was a very popular sell-out event when held last year!

50/50 tickets are now available from Rotarians at just $5.00 each with a total of up to 600 tickets being sold and a prize of up to $1,500 for the winning ticket! We hope to see you at the second annual Oktoberfest community event!

Rotary Pancake Breakfast

Rotary thanks everyone who came out to our fourth and final community Pancake Breakfast of the 2024 season held on Sunday, September 1st! It was a nice sunny morning and we served over 200 breakfasts! Rotary thanks ‘Friends of Rotary’ who have helped out with our Pancake Breakfast events throughout this season, from grilling food on our BBQs, to serving breakfasts on the serving line, to washing up during and after each of the four breakfast events. We also thank our generous individual and business sponsors who provided product or financial support this year to help defray the costs of putting on our Pancake Breakfasts, allowing Rotary to return more money from our fundraisers directly back to the community. Pancake Breakfasts held for the community have been important fundraisers for your local Rotary Club for many years now, this year’s four breakfasts were very successful, and we look forward to continuing the tradition next year! Photo: Preparing delicious pancakes which were served with real maple syrup at the fourth and final community Pancake Breakfast of 2024 held September 1st at the Rotary Pavilion by Lion’s Head Beach.

Wendell’s Walk for Health Care

Rotarian Wendell Thomson is now into his second annual 60+ kilometre walk for local health care, walking from Pike Bay to Sauble Beach and back over two days, with a goal of raising $50,000 for Brightshores – Lion’s Head Hospital to ‘keep health care close to home’. More in-depth coverage of Wendell’s Walk will be found in the next issue of this newspaper. We encourage people to donate generously to ‘Wendell’s Walk for Health Care’ on-line (www.bphfoundation.com), via e-transfer (to admin@bphfoundation.com), by phone – (519) 534-5856 – or by mail (to Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation, 369 Mary Street, Wiarton, Ontario, N0H 2T0). Please include your full mailing address with your donation to receive a charitable donation receipt.

Trivia Night at Rotary Hall, September 20

A reminder that the next Trivia Night at Rotary Hall will be held on Friday, September 20th with your hosts Caeli Mazara and Eric Perez. The event will run from 7:30 to 9:30 PM, with doors opening at 7:00 PM. There will be a $5.00 entry fee, Rotarians will be there to tend bar, and snacks will be available for purchase. As always, those participating can organize their own teams or join an existing team, with typically four to six people per team. Come out and test your trivia knowledge and have some fun at the first Fall Trivia Night!

Rotary Exchange Student – Host Families Still Needed!

As previously reported, our Rotary Club is sponsoring an exchange student from Taiwan for the upcoming school year (2024-25 – arriving locally on September 14th!), and we are still searching for families in Northern Bruce Peninsula that would be willing to host the exchange student for three- or four-months in either Fall or Winter terms. Exchange student Matthew is from Taiwan where he lives with his parents and two younger siblings, enjoys playing sports (especially basketball which he has played since elementary school), and plans to pursue legal studies at university after completing high school. If you would like more information on hosting our exchange student, please contact Rotarian Cathryn Buckley by email (cathryn.buckley@yahoo.ca) or by phone (519-596-8188).