Lutheran and Anglican Parish Theatrical Production Actors, Musicians, Set/Costume Designers Needed

Submitted by Helen Wheeler/Charlotte Ewbank, LAAMB (Lutheran and Anglican Ministries of the Bruce)

The Bruce Peninsula has long been known for great community theatre. Over the last few years, these groups have faded and the talent has been taking a break. Break time has come to an end! Yes, community theatre is about to be revived!

The Lutheran and Anglican Parish of the Bruce is planning a full theatrical production of an interactive murder mystery this summer. Aspiring local playwright Charlotte Ewbank has written a play “Goldfield – Death of a Miner” which has music, can can dancers, and of course a murder which the audience will help to solve.

What we need is actors, musicians, set and costume designers. So, if you have performed before or are interested in being part of an amazing fun group, then come to the introductory meeting Tuesday March 31 at 7pm at Christ Church, (55 Main Street Lion’s Head).

Performance dates have not been confirmed yet, but we are looking at facilities for either July or August.

If you are unable to make this meeting but are desperate to participate please call Charlotte at 519-534-1604 on Tuesday or Thursday.

Funds raised will help our seven worshipping communities to continue their local ministries of Hospital, Shut-In and Nursing Home Visits, Community Hospices, local food banks and other community outreach programs.

We know that there is lots of talent in our communities so spread the word. With your involvement this will be an amazing community project.