“To the Tub with Love” Community Supper April 3rd

Stopped in Awe: News from Tobermory United

Submitted by Rev. Sheryl Spencer

Many, many thanks to all who came out or contributed in any way to Tobermory United Church’s annual pancake supper on March 4th! All who came were treated to a delicious supper of pancakes, ham, sausage, home-made baked beans, desserts, fruit salad and real maple syrup! After a long winter, it seemed like everyone was fed in body and soul!

Churches are really good at feeding people, so the next community dinner you can look forward to is April 3, when the four Tobermory churches come together for the annual “To the Tub with Love” community supper. The churches administer the Tobermory Community Outreach Fund, so this is our way of bringing the whole community together to say thank you for your support. The dinner will consist of ham, scalloped potatoes, vegetables, salads and dessert – and it’s free! Dinner will be served from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on April 3 at the Tobermory Community Centre.

Tobermory United is excited once again to have received new altar decorations created specially for our sanctuary by local fabric artist Jo Lane. These decorations are for the season of Lent and depict a cross in the desert, the returning sun and some snowdrops to remind us that Spring is on its way! Tobermory United is blessed to be able to commission these fabric creations by a bequest left to us by Jan MacDonald. Photos: Local fabric artist Jo Lane created these altar decorations for the Season of Lent for Tobermory United Church.

Upcoming services for Holy Week include a quiet and contemplative Maundy Thursday service at 7:00 pm on April 17 and the celebration of Easter at 10:30 am on April 20.

Rev. Sheryl Spencer is the minister at Tobermory United Church.