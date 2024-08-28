Outstanding Display at Annual “Airing of the Quilts”

Submitted by Nancy Lajoie

The Tea Time Quilters of Lion’s Head once again presented an outstanding display of quilts from our community at the “Airing of the Quilts” show in August. As always, we were delighted with the entries offered for display. Those who came to admire the quilts were inspired by the variety and workmanship offered by both men and women of the Bruce Peninsula.

Everyone was offered a ballot to choose their favourite quilt. This year the voting was a little different in that the ballot was divided into categories according to the size of the quilt. Each year those in attendance tell us how hard it is to choose from so many outstanding entries. But we have winners.

First place in the small quilts category was submitted by Lucy Weir of Tobermory Quilters titled “Buttermold Medallions”. This quilt was an example of hand stitched flannel designs on flannel backing. Photo: First place in small quilts was “Buttermold Medallions” by Lucy Weir.

First place in the medium size quilts was entered by Shirley Thompson from the Tobermory Quilters titled “Colour my World”. Paper piecing was used to create the buildings. Each piece is sewn onto paper then the paper is removed before sewing the buildings together. Photo: First place in the medium size quilts was entered by Shirley Thompson from the Tobermory Quilters titled “Colour my World”.

And in the large quilts, the winner is Anita Cunningham from the Tea Time Quilters. Anita attended a workshop of a well known designer who, when he was critiquing this quilt, gave it its name “A Mermaid Lives Here”.

In the wall hanging category the first place winner is “Ribbons in Motion” submitted by Sheila Inniss of the Tea Time Quilters of Lion’s Head. The pattern is called Bargello and each small piece is cut and sewn to achieve the wavy pattern. Photo: Winner in the Wall Hanging category was Sheila Inniss with “Ribbons in Motion”.

Congratulations to our winners and thank you to everyone who contributed quilts to make this an outstanding show.

Each year the Lion’s Head group put their talents to making quilted and sewn items for sale. We were very pleased with sales and we were able to present a sizeable cheque to the Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary.

The success of our show depends on many people and they deserve to be recognized. The assistance of many family members with set up and dismantling is invaluable. A special thanks to the maintenance staff at the school for their cooperation. And most importantly, many thanks to our community for their continued support.