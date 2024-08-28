Golden Dawn Holds Awards Ceremony For Senior Olympics 

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

On August 21 Golden Dawn 2024 Olympics Games held an Awards Ceremony to celebrate the sporting successes of the 37 residents of long-term care. Over three Wednesdays, the residents, divided into four teams, participated in various events designed to cater to their physical and cognitive abilities.

The scoring was based on a point system and the games included Rocket Launch and Air Hockey, a Fishing Derby, Target Shooting, Bocce Ball and Bean Toss.

The overall team winner for the 2024 Games was the Green Team with 55 points. Each team member was awarded a medal and trophy: Lou, Betty, Patricia, Donna, Frankie, Margie, Geoff, Patti and Bernice. Photo: Team Green being awarded their medals and trophies.

Most Valuable Player awards were presented to a member of the other three teams: Bruce for the Blue Team, Fred for the Yellow Team and Sandra for the Red Team. A Participation Award was presented to each resident.

Additionally, Bursaries were presented to three of Golden Dawn’s summer interns, Sophia Weigand, Olivia Weigand and Mackenzie Zevenbergen. Rachel Wilkens, Golden Dawn’s Administrator, complimented the interns for their amazing care, kindness and compassion to the residents. Tasha Zurbigg, Director of Care and Vicki Caudle Life Enrichment Manager presented the Bursary Awards. Photo L-R: Golden Dawn Administrator Rachel Wilkens, Tasha Zurbigg, Director of Care, and Vicki Caudle, Life Enrichment Manager, with Bursary award recipients Olivia Weigand and Sophia Weigand (missing from photo is bursary recipient Mackenzie Zevenbergen).