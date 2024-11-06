Excellent Turnout for Annual Halloween Spooktacular Event

By Martha Aitkin, Bruce Peninsula Press

Photo: Darth Vader and family attend the Community Spooktacular event.

Halloween was celebrated in the usual way with lots of sweet treats for the small (and the tall) children of Tobermory at the Community Centre thanks to the Bruce Peninsula Real Estate Team who organized this Spooktacular event. Thank you as well to the many sponsors who set up spooky and fun displays, offering messy activities such as decorating cupcakes, tie-dying and build your own ice cream sundae as well as many “trick or treat” goodies for the delighted children. Sponsors of the event included Escarpment Heights Motel, The Bruce Anchor, Smokey & Lance, Peacocks Foodland, KCS Financial, Small Town Designs, Tanya Early, Jamie Leclair, The Sweet Shop, And Rod, Parks Canada, and the Hewton/McNair family.

There were Pirates and Witches, Cats and Bats, Dinosaurs and Devils. The 3 Little Pigs put in an appearance as did The Little Mermaid (with two dolphins in attendance). Darth Vader, Tinkerbell and even Taylor Swift showed up!

The tables included a Parks Canada table decorated with bones and teeth and feathers and fur! At the Bruce Anchor table the visitors could explore the skeletons of long dead sailors and help themselves to gold bars from ancient buried treasure chests!

Prizes were awarded in the following categories: Scariest (Athena, age 10 and Mom Carrie), Most Detailed (Liam, age 6), Family Costume (Zoe age 3 with Mom Katie and Dad Adam), Cutest (Amaya age 2 and Ori age 3), Funniest (Leslie age 2) and Most Unique (Rosemary, age 6). The Table Décor prize was awarded to Peacocks Foodland (because Cookies AND Cupcakes!)