Summer in the Spirit’s ‘Tobermory Camino’ Draws a Crowd 

Stopped in Awe: News from Tobermory United



Submitted by Rev. Sheryl Spencer

On August 13, Summer in the Spirit, a joint initiative between St. Edmunds Anglican and Tobermory United churches, offered the Tobermory Camino, a brief walk around the Tobermory Harbour led by two Tobermory residents, Barney Hopkins, who was born and raised in Tobermory, and Janaki Bandara, who was born in Sri Lanka and raised in the Caribbean before coming to call Tobermory home.

Barney spoke of his memories of Tobermory as a village in the late ‘30s and ‘40s, about how the buildings that line the harbour today that now house businesses, in his childhood, were full of families. Barney remembers seven gas stations in the village!

Janaki spoke of how the clear, blue water she encountered on her first visit to the peninsula reminded her of her home in the Caribbean and how she was continually drawn to the peninsula until she could finally make it her home by accepting the position of pastor of the Lutheran/Anglican Ministry on the Bruce Peninsula. Photo: Janaki Bandara speaks lovingly of her relationship with the Saugeen Peninsula during the Tobermory Camino, August 13. Photo: A crowd of residents and visitors alike listen to one of Tobermory’s elders, Barney Hopkins.

Over 25 people showed up on this beautiful Wednesday evening, which ended with lemonade, biscuits and visiting on the boardwalk.

All are welcome to wrap up the 2025 Summer in the Spirit series with a potluck at Tobermory United at 6:00 p.m. on August 27.

The Tobermory Thrift Shop is having a banner year! We offer unbounded gratitude to the community for continuing to support the Thrift Shop by donating household goods and by coming by to purchase items. Already the Thrift Shop has reached its goal of raising $35,000.00 to support the work of Tobermory United Church and the Tobermory Community Outreach Fund.

The last day to donate goods will be August 26 and the last day of sales will be September 13. The Thrift Shop is located at 7101 Hwy. 6 and is open Mondays and Tuesdays 1 to 4 for donations and Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays 1 to 4 for sales.