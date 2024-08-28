Backpack Program Gears Up for New School Year with Record Numbers

Media Release

Bruce Grey, August 22, 2024 – As the 2024-2025 school year rapidly approaches, The Backpack Program is hard at work ensuring that families in need across Bruce Grey are prepared with essential school supplies. With just two weeks left before the school bells ring, the program has surpassed its initial estimate, reaching 2,513 students who will each receive a fully stocked backpack. This number can still grow. This is a significant increase from the estimated 2,500 recipients originally projected. Last year in 2023, 2,470 students received a backpack.

The Backpack Program has seen a notable rise in new sign-ups this year, indicating a growing need within the community. At the same time, many families who have relied on the program since their children began Junior Kindergarten continue to benefit from its support.

However, sustaining this critical initiative requires substantial funding. The program operates solely on donations, and it costs $90,000 to run. Currently, $45,000 has been raised, leaving a significant funding gap to meet the growing needs of our community.

“Our community’s response to The Backpack Program has been truly inspiring,” said Kristy Andre, Fundraising Champion. “We’re seeing more new families needing assistance and continued support from those who have been with us for years. Every donation helps us ensure that every child can start the school year with the supplies they need to succeed. We are grateful for the ongoing support and encourage everyone to contribute if they can.”

A grateful parent who has benefited from the program shared, “This program has been a huge help for our family. With three kids in school, it’s overwhelming to afford all the supplies they need. The Backpack Program has lifted a weight off my shoulders, and for that, I’m incredibly thankful.”

How You Can Help:

United Way of Bruce Grey is calling on the community to support The Backpack Program and help meet the needs of local students. Donations can be made in several ways:

• Online: Visit www.Backpacks4Kids.ca to donate through the online portal.

• In-Person: Donations can be dropped off at the United Way office located at 380 9th Street East, Owen Sound, during regular business hours.

• By Phone: Credit card donations can be made by calling 519-376-1560 or toll-free at 1-800-794-1728.

• By Mail: Send donations to United Way of Bruce Grey, 380 9th Street East, Owen Sound, ON, N4K 1P1.

Your generosity will make a significant difference in the lives of local students, ensuring they have the tools they need to succeed in the classroom. Please consider supporting this vital initiative as we work together to build a brighter future for our children.