Hooked on Health Lottery: A Chance To Win and Support Your Hospital

Submitted by April Patry, Executive Director, BPH Foundation

Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation invites you to take a chance to win, and support your hospital! Once again, all of our Physicians from the Peninsula Family Health Team and the South Bruce Peninsula Family Health Organization have generously provided the cash prizing. What a terrific group of healthcare professionals, not only providing excellent healthcare for our community but also supporting BPH Foundation’s fundraising initiatives.

Thanks to our incredibly supportive community, the Hooked on Health Lottery sold out last year, completing BPH Foundation’s drive to fund the purchase of a fleet of defibrillators and transport monitors, which are now serving patients at both Peninsula hospitals.

This year’s proceeds from Hooked on Health will help in funding the purchase of two new X-Ray Machines, one each for Wiarton and Lion’s Head Hospitals.

Did you know that combined, the Lion’s Head and Wiarton Hospitals provide over 8000 x-rays every year? Our x-ray machines are workhorses running around the clock, and are often referred to as the first line of defense when diagnosing patients. Most patients who end up in the ER, and those who are admitted at some point in their hospital journey will need an x-ray. The new x-ray units will transmit lower radiation doses while producing a higher quality image, and will include a mobile component, so if a patient cannot come to the Medical Imaging Department, the portable x-ray can go to the patient.

Our current x-ray machines were purchased and installed over 15 years ago. Typically, we expect x-ray machines to last about 10 years, so they are seriously overdue for replacement. Our need for the new x-ray machines is great, but so is the price. Each machine costs a little over $500,000, and since the government provides very little funding for medical equipment like x-ray machines, it is up to us to raise the funds.

When you purchase a Hooked on Health lottery ticket, not only are you eligible to win one of five great prizes, you are also contributing to making this advanced technology available to our families, friends and neighbours in their times of need, right here, close to home.

There are 4 cash prizes ranging from $1500 to $300 to be won, as well as an ipad provided by Bruce Power. We expect sales to be swift again this year, so make sure you get your tickets early. The draw will take place at 2pm, February 25 at the Wiarton Hospital. Tickets are $10 each and are available at Josie’s Fashions, Scott’s Home Hardware, Cindy’s Variety, and at the BPHF office in the Allied Professional Building (beside the Wiarton Hospital), or over the phone at (519) 534-5856.