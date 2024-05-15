SWANS Do Some Trash Talking

SERVICE – WE ASSIST, NURTURE, SUPPORT

Submitted by Bonnie Warder

On April 25th six SWANS spent 2.5 hours doing our Roadside Cleanup commitment from Cherryhill Road to the Lindsay Tract Trails on Highway 6. A generous estimate is that this is a fairly populated 4 km. stretch of road.

This year we decided to take a closer look at what we gathered so we could inform the readers as it is interesting, at least to me. I want to start by stating that we cleaned this same stretch in October and this is what we found:

-10 garbage bags of general trash,

-7 garbage bags of recycling and some larger items.

And, in addition to that,

-215 beer cans, 10 beer bottles and 2 liqueur bottles.

Thanks to the girls that helped do the cleanup and to Miller’s Family Camp for providing the pickup truck, garbage bags and safety vests used when we gathered up the treasures. A huge thanks to Bev Miller for sorting through the garbage so that it can go to the proper facilities.

One more disturbing finding is the number of cigarette butts that were gathered up. If you are not sure of their environmental impact, take a moment to google the information.

So, that’s what we found in this very small area! If garbage is distributed equally along Highway 6… WOW, that really puts me in a bad mood.

Fashion Show SOLD OUT!

The deadline for this article is before our Fashion Show fundraiser but the printing will be after, so what I can tell you is that it is a SOLD OUT event! Thanks for all your support and we will have lots of photos and updates in the next edition of the Press.