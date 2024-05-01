Stellar Debut For Kilian Academy At Budo Open: Two North Bruce Youth Compete

Media Release

SUDBURY – This past weekend Laurentian University played host to the 2024 Budo Spring Open, one of the first Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Tournaments on the annual BJJ calendar. Five Grey-Bruce athletes, representing Kilian Academy, competed at this year’s Spring Open.

Shallow Lake’s Bianca Carleton, competing in her second tournament, was able to secure a silver medal, winning two of her three matches in the girls’ 10-11-year-old white belt featherweight division.

Due to a lack of girls in her division, the 10-year-old Willow Wynter from Owen Sound entered the boys’ 10-11 years white belt ultra-heavyweight division and was awarded a bronze medal for her unbelievable effort.

The eleven-year-old up-and-coming prospect Kimberly Woodroffe from Kemble, took silver, losing two matches in her best out of three matchups against arch-opponent Charlize Lavallée.

Making his debut, Tobermory’s Fisher Oke, was able to secure a bronze medal in a highly competitive eight-man white belt no-gi adult featherweight division. Kilian stated: “Still a teenager, Fisher chose to compete against the adults and ended in third place. Fisher’s story is one of resilience and commitment, losing 40 pounds since starting his journey at Kilian Academy. Fisher is another one of our prospects to track during the 2024 BJJ-season.”

Another teenager from Tobermory, Skylar Campigotto, also chose to take on the adults in the no-gi white belts light featherweight division and was able to secure himself a bronze medal. “Skylar personifies passion, and there are no half-measures when setting his sights on a goal. His debut served as an assessment of his game, in order to prepare him for the rest of the BJJ calendar. Similar to his training partner Fisher, both have the potential to follow in the footsteps of Nick Mole and the Wildeboer brothers”: Added Abrie Kilian.

“With five athletes competing at this year’s Budo Open, we were able to bring home 3 bronze and two silver medals. Our next tournament is the Ontario Open in May and we are looking forward to bringing more medals back to Grey Bruce County.” stated Abrie Kilian.