Family Day of PLAY – A Fun-Filled Winter Celebration!

Submitted by Madie Barker,

MNBP Museum and Recreation Programmer

Gather your loved ones and experience the joy of Family Day 2025 in Northern Bruce Peninsula! On Monday, February 17th, the community invites you to a free celebration filled with outdoor adventures, live music, delicious treats, and winter fun for all ages. It’s the perfect chance to embrace the season, connect with your community, and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Events will take place at multiple locations—including the Tobermory Community Centre, Ball Diamond Pavilion, and Parks Canada Visitor Centre—offering something for everyone to enjoy and endless ways to make the most of this special day.

Highlights in Tobermory

Take your time enjoying Family Day at your own pace—warm up with free hot chocolate available all day, listen to live music, and treat yourself to baked goods or a hot lunch while soaking in the festive atmosphere before heading to the scheduled activities below.

Please note: All events are family-friendly, and alcohol is prohibited to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for everyone.

• Snow Creation Station (10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Ball Diamond Outfield) – Let your creativity run wild with snow art, fort building, and snowman sculpting. It’s a fun way to celebrate winter, no matter your age!

• S’mores with Sparky (1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ball Diamond Outfield) – Gather around the community bonfire to toast s’mores, meet Sparky the Fire Safety Dog, and share some laughs and stories. Supplies are provided, so just bring your appetite.

• Free Outdoor Skating (9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Outdoor Ice Rink) – Lace up your skates for a daytime glide or stay for “Skate the Night Away” from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, featuring music and lights by DJ Max.

• Cookie Decorating Workshops (10:30 AM – 12:00 PM & 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Tobermory Community Centre) – Unleash your inner baker as you decorate cookies with icing, sprinkles, and toppings—fun for kids and adults alike.

• Paper Crafts, Stickers & Tattoos (3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Tobermory Community Centre) – Step inside to create colorful crafts or add a bit of flair with temporary tattoos before heading back out to skate.

• Bruce Trail Activities (Various Times, Parks Canada Visitor Centre & Tobermory Community Centre) – Explore the beauty of the Bruce Peninsula with guided hikes, a photo scavenger hunt, and interactive nature-themed activities hosted by the Peninsula Bruce Trail Club and Parks Canada. Park fees may apply, hike requires registration.

Lion’s Head & Beyond: Family Week Festivities

Looking for even more ways to enjoy the week? The celebration extends across the entire peninsula, with exciting events leading up to and on Family Day:

• February 13 – Tobermory All Season Market (3:00 PM, Light & Life Chapel, Tobermory) – Shop handmade goods, local products, and seasonal treats at this welcoming winter market.

• February 14 – Valentine’s Movie Night (6:30 PM, Lion’s Head Rotary Hall) – Enjoy a free screening of The Notebook with your loved ones. Arrive early for a bake sale at 5:30 PM featuring delicious goods by Canam Creations.

• February 13-14 – Cupid’s Tour (10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Various Businesses) – Visit local shops offering Valentine’s Day specials and fun surprises.

• February 16 – Rush Cove Ice Cave Hike (9:00 AM, Peninsula Bruce Trail Club) – Take in the winter beauty of the escarpment with a guided hike to the stunning ice caves near Rush Cove. (Pre-registration required.)

• February 17 – Free Skate (2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Lion’s Head Arena) – Hit the ice for a free skate with family and friends, whether you’re practicing your moves or just enjoying the fun.

For more information on these events, visit northbrucepeninsula.ca/events.

A Heartfelt Thanks to Our Community

These events are made possible thanks to the support of our dedicated community groups, volunteers, and partners. Special appreciation goes to the Ladies Auxiliary, Tobermory Primary Place, Light & Life Chapel, Northern Bruce Peninsula Fire Department, Tobermory United Church, Peninsula Bruce Trail Club, Parks Canada, and all the local businesses who have/will contributed their time and resources.

A very special thank you to Your Bruce Peninsula Real Estate Team, RE/MAX Tobermory, for their generous advertisement sponsorship.

Bundle up, grab your skates, and join us for an unforgettable week of winter fun! Whether you’re building snow creations, toasting marshmallows by the fire, or exploring the Bruce Peninsula’s natural wonders, Family Day 2025 promises to be a day to remember.