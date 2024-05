Submitted by Joanne Rodgers

The Bruce Peninsula Environment Group (BPEG) will hold its Potluck supper and Annual General Meeting on May 1, 2024 at the Christ Church Anglican Parish Hall in Lion’s Head, starting at 6 p.m.

The potluck will be followed by the formal proceedings of the AGM.

For those attending, please bring a dish to share as well as cutlery, a mug and plate.