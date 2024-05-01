Lion’s Head Pickleball Club Hosting Charity Tournament June 1st & 2nd

Submitted by Lion’s Head Pickleball Club

The Lion’s Head Pickleball Club is hosting a charity tournament at the Lion’s Head arena on June 1st and 2nd. Tournament proceeds will be donated to the Lion’s Head Food Bank and the Lion’s Head Hospital Foundation.

Local club players are participating as well as players from surrounding communities like Meaford, Collingwood, Port Elgin and Sauble Beach. Each tournament player will receive a registration package with information from the area. Local area businesses are being encouraged to sponsor the tournament monetarily or with prize donations and sponsor names will be displayed prominently during the tournament.

Please reach out to lionsheadpickleballclub@gmail.com if you are interested in contributing to the registration package, sponsorship opportunities or have any questions.