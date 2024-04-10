BPEG Earth Day Event at Lindsay Tract April 20th

Submitted by Joanne Rodgers

The Bruce Peninsula Environmental Group (BPEG) invites everyone to their Earth Day event on Saturday 20 April at Lindsay Tract, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The morning session focuses on waste in our community, its management, the impacts on the environment, and diversion strategies including recycling, composting, and styrofoam densification.

Morning speakers include Terri Munn (Climate Action Plan), Jim Kuellmer (2022 Waste Audit), Owen Glendon (SeaBin project) Maddie Sanagan (Parks Canada) and Marg Glendon (Bruce Trail). As well, Scott Parent will follow up his work on contaminants in the wild with new research beginning on microplastics in our fish. Bruce Davidson will speak about the Producer Pay regime’s likely effects on recycling, and a pilot project to densify styrofoam waste for the recycling market.

Refreshments and a light lunch will be provided. After lunch there will be three interpretive guided hikes, participants are invited to join a hike and learn about the beauty and biodiversity of Lindsay Tract, a Bruce County managed forest.

Hope to see you there.