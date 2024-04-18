Upcoming Alternating Lane Closures on Bruce Road 29 and Isthmus Bay Road (North of Lion’s Head)

Media Release

April 18, 2024 – Please take notice that road construction and storm sewer installation will be taking place this spring on Bruce Road 29 (Main Street) and Isthmus Bay Road, north of Lion’s Head, Ontario. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures on Bruce Road 29 and Isthmus Bay Road, with traffic control measures in place starting April 22, 2024 and ending in early Summer 2024.



Signage/flaggers will be in place during these alternating closures. Road Users are asked to be patient and drive safely as the Contractor works to complete crucial bridge rehabilitation, road work, and storm sewer installation.



E.C. King Contracting has been awarded the Bruce Road 29 and Isthmus Bay Road Construction work. GSS Engineering Consultants Ltd. are conducting the Contract administration and inspection of the work.



Thank you for your patience and understanding as we complete this important infrastructure work in Bruce County.



