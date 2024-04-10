Rotary Club Celebrates 70th Anniversary April 13th

Submitted by Rob Hiscott

Come help us celebrate 70 years of Rotary service to Northern Bruce Peninsula at our upcoming anniversary event at Rotary Hall, to be held Saturday, April 13th from 7:00 to 10:00 PM. The theme of this anniversary event is ‘Celebrating 70 Years of Service: Honouring the Past, Building the Future!’

There will be cake and ice cream, and Rotarians will tend bar through the evening. There will be a 50/50 draw held at 9:30 that evening, in support of our Rotary scholarships program with Bruce Peninsula District School. 50/50 draw tickets can be purchased in advance for $5.00 each in Lion’s Head from Scott’s Home Hardware, The Shops at 84 Main, Rachel’s Restaurant or from any Rotarian. There are a limited number of tickets available for this draw, so get your tickets early for a chance to win up to a maximum prize of $700! We hope to see you at our Anniversary event!

Passing of Rotarian Bob ‘Bonzaii’ Spearing

Photo: Rotarians Catherine Henderson and Bonzaii (left) grilling hotdogs to offer to the Taekwondo group. Taken October 2023.

We were all saddened with the recent passing of Bob ‘Bonzaii’ Spearing, a long-time Rotarian with our Club. Bob was a very active Rotarian involved in most Club activities, especially with coordinating our Food and Beverages services (including the very popular Rotary Pancake Breakfasts for the community), serving as our Bar Manager, along with serving on Scholarships and other Club committees. Bob was a Rotarian who truly exemplified the Rotary motto of ‘Service Above Self’ at all times. In memory of our dear friend, the ‘Service Above Self’ Scholarship awarded annually to a student who excels in volunteer and extra-curricular activities, has been re-named the ‘Bob Spearing Service Above Self Scholarship’ which will be reflected in the upcoming BPDS graduation event at the end of June 2024.

Public Presentation on Melanoma

At our next Rotary meeting to be held Tuesday, April 16th at Rotary Hall and starting at 7:00 PM, there will be a Zoom presentation open to the public on the topic of Melanoma – a skin cancer that is often lethal but, when found early, is easily cured in an outpatient setting without a need for follow-up chemo or radiation. The presentation is being made by Stephen Fine, Founder and President of the Melanoma Education Foundation, and a Rotarian with Rotary Club of Peabody, Massachusetts. More information can be found at: https://www.skincheck.org/ All are welcome to attend this presentation.

Rotary Club Launches New Website

Our new Club website is now live and can be found on the web at rotarynbp.org – the website tells our Club story through text and photos … under the ‘About Us’ menu tab at the top of the home page, you’ll find ‘News & Updates’ (with brief articles for what our Club is doing in 2024, and reviews of what we accomplished annually between 2021 and 2023), ‘Getting Involved’ (information on becoming a Rotary Club member, volunteer or sponsor with our Club), ‘Meeting & Location’ details, a ‘History of Rotary Hall’, a photo collection of ‘Rotary Hall Activities’, and more.

Our ‘Home Page Stories’ on the front page will be updated regularly to highlight current and planned Club events and activities. Under the footer of the Club home page, you’ll also find links to our Club Facebook and Instagram accounts.

More content will be added to our Club website going forward, so check back regularly for more information about your local Rotary Club!

If your business is interested in becoming a sponsor and advertising on our Club website, please see the website front page and contact the webmaster for more details!