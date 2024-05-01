Biosphere Association Fundraising Update: Buy Your Ticket Today For The Gravel Gran Fondo

Submitted by Donna Cole, Communications Lead,

Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association

We are kicking off our third fundraiser of 2024 – The Gravel Gran Fondo Raffle. Tickets are only $10 each, with all proceeds going to the Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association (BPBA, and a limited number of tickets (1,000) are available.

This year’s prizes are exceptional; thank you to all our sponsors!

First Prize – Paddleboard: Win a beautiful PULSE Elephas SUP donated by Jack’ n Jills Surf shop, Sauble Beach (https://www.jacknjillssurfshop.com)

Second Prize – Original Painting: “Peloton” acrylic/oil on canvas donated by local artist Deb Jeffrey.

Third prize – Golf for Two: 18 holes with a cart donated by Cobble Beach Golf Resort (cobblebeach.com)

Fourth prize – Stained Glass Art: Two handcrafted stained-glass panels created by Charles MacGillivray and donated by Karen Sword.

Raffle tickets are available from Biosphere Board Members at some of the Tobermory and Lion’s Head summer markets, or you can email us at info@bpba.ca. The draw will take place at the Lion’s Head beach on October 6, 2024, at 3 p.m. during our sensational Gravel Gran Fondo charity bike ride, which is also filling up quickly. (https://www.brucegravelfondo.com/).

Easter Egg and Music Event Fundraisers Sell Out!

The Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association has been organizing some exciting fundraisers to fund our conservation and outreach projects. We want to thank our sponsors Bear Tracks Inn and Restaurant, Ferndale, Peacocks Foodland Tobermory, Owen Sound Foodland, Vanderwerfs Independent Grocer, Southampton, Kimberly’s Hair and Nail Beauty Salon, Wiarton, Foodland Wiarton and Zehrs Owen Sound for their generous support and a place to sell our Easter Eggs!

We are grateful to you, our community, for supporting our first sold-out fundraiser of 2024. We hope you enjoyed the eggs!

We also organized a summer music event, the Elegant Black & White Evening with Alfie Zappacosta, on August 24, which is already SOLD OUT!

We continue working on other exciting initiatives for Peninsula residents and visitors this summer, including fan favourites Eco Adventures and Bayside Astronomy programs and our new educational nature field trips, free for our members (see https://www.bpba.ca/membership for more details)

All proceeds from our fundraisers go towards the Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association projects that preserve, restore, and protect the beautiful Saugeen Bruce Peninsula. Your support is greatly appreciated!