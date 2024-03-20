CONSTANT, Alan – of Tobermory, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2024 at Victoria Hospital in London, Ontario after a long battle with renal disease. He is survived by his mother, Frances Constant, and sister, Lise Constant. He was predeceased by his father, Jack Constant. Alan spent much of his life in Tobermory, where he worked on the Chi Cheemaun. He authored several books, including “Sinking of the Montrolite.” Alan also found joy in woodworking, photography, card games, and playing Bingo at the Community Centre. A memorial service to honour Alan will be held at a future date. His ashes will be interred at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, London, Ontario during a private ceremony. Donations in memory of Alan can be made to the Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation, 369 Mary Street, Wiarton, ON, N0H 2T0.