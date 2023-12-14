Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula News: Santa’s Visits Lion’s Head

Submitted by Rob Hiscott

Santa was in fine form at the Lion’s Head Santa Claus Parade sponsored by Rotary and held on the afternoon of Saturday, December 2nd. It was a great parade with plenty of floats and participants, and a huge turnout to greet Santa as he visited Lion’s Head!

After completing the parade route through the Village of Lion’s Head, Santa headed up to Rotary Hall to greet everyone outside the Hall. Santa’s elves Ava Perrault and Annabelle Galasso helped hand out treat bags, while Friends of the Lion’s Head Library gave out books to kids outside Rotary Hall after the Parade.

Photo: Santa’s sleigh and trailer were pulled during the Parade by Jeff Labonte in his 1947 Dodge pick-up truck ‘Moonshine’!

Thanks to Jeff Labonte for pulling Santa’s sleigh/trailer through Lion’s Head in his vintage 1947 Dodge pickup truck ‘Moonshine’! Thanks as well to Rod Barr for being Parade Marshall for another Rotary Santa Claus Parade! Parade judges decided the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula entered the best float in this year’s parade! Special thanks to the generous financial contributors who supported the Rotary Santa Claus Parade event, including Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula, Grey Bruce Cottages, Clarks Marine and ATV Service, and By the Bay. Thanks to all who participated in the Parade and those who came out to watch and greet Santa!

November Birthday Celebrations at Golden Dawn

Rotary hosted a November birthday celebration for residents at Golden Dawn Seniors Home on November 16th. There were around 30 attendees including residents, staff and volunteers and a great time was had by all!

Rotarian Doug Embleton entertained playing the piano. Rotarians Bob Spearing, Peggy Beghetto and Brad Scott were also there to help out with the festivities!

Photo credit: Rotarian Bob Spearing. Photo: November birthday celebrations hosted by Rotary at Golden Dawn Seniors Home in Lion’s Head.

November Trivia Night at Rotary Hall

Another fun and successful Trivia Night was held at Rotary Hall on the evening of November 24th, with about 35 participants in the contest. The winning team at this event was ‘The Underdogs’, comprised of members Richard Jackson, Heather Bryans, Siobhan Shred, Angie Goertz, Rod Layman and Catherine Henderson.

Thanks to everyone who came out that evening event, and we hope to see you again at future Trivia Nights in the New Year!

Best wishes from the Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula members and families to everyone for a very joyous and peaceful holiday season, and a healthy and happy 2024!