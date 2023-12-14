Cantata Choir To Resume in New Year

Submitted by David Warder

I started directing the Community Christmas Cantata Choir 10 years ago. It was, and continues to be, a learning process and one of the most rewarding things that I do. As my tenth year was coming to a close (which included 2 years of rehearsing and performing in a pandemic environment), I decided to take a year off and do a few different things for myself. It’s easy to get caught up in what one is doing and miss out on other stuff.

You might be wondering what I did while I wasn’t shopping for music and planning rehearsals. In July, I attended a week-long choir camp in Owen Sound where I thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to learn and sing some extremely challenging music. I even got a solo part, which was pretty cool! In September, I spent four days in Nashville where I learned a lot of new music while attending a music and worship conference. This included a live album recording, which was also pretty cool! Who knew how cool it could be to sing in a choir?! This fall, I have enjoyed getting out to a lot more concerts than I would usually. It’s been a good break for me. Lots of fun!

So…, there is no Christmas Cantata Choir performance for 2023.

Fear not! I already have the Christmas Cantata for 2024 and it is amazing!

And… I’m not going to take an entire year off, after all.

You may recall the very abrupt cancellation of last year’s Easter Cantata performances. I think a lot of stories swirled around about that but the truth is that I came down with covid the day before the performances were to begin. My health status was such that I was required to isolate right through the entire performance period. Catching covid was inevitable but the timing was the pits! Fortunately, thanks to lots of friends and neighbours and our amazing medical professionals, I made a good recovery.

The Cantata Choir will resume rehearsals right after Christmas. If you would like to join the choir, this is a good time to get involved.

Rehearsals will be Sunday afternoons at 2 pm at the Bethel Missionary Church, 18 Ferndale Road in Lion’s Head, beginning on Sunday, January 14 and continuing until March 24.

We will prepare the Cantata that we had intended to perform last spring. Some choir members are unable to come out this year while others who weren’t available last year are planning to come out. Having a significant contingent of singers who have already learned the Cantata should help the rest to learn it. This is probably the most difficult Cantata the choir has learned under my direction, but the effort is going to be worth it. We do have “part-dominant” CDs, which allow you to listen to, and sing with, your part at home or in the car.

If you would like to sing in the choir, or have questions, please show up on the 14th, or give me a call. David Warder 519-793-4015.

MERRY CHRISTMAS!