Annual Lion’s Tail Ride June 21st to Feature Vendor Fair

Media Release

We are pleased to announce details for the annual Lion’s Tail ride on June 21st, 2025.

The ride will start at our friends, and advertisers, The Bear Tracks Inn & Restaurant in Ferndale, then continue throughout the beautiful Bruce Peninsula, ending with a Vendor Fair at The Bluewater Pavilion in Wiarton.

We start registration at 9 AM. The actual ride starts at 11 AM sharp. Ending at the Pavilion around 3 PM. Vendor fair is open till 6 PM minimum. Up till 9 PM if it is busy.

If you wish to be a vendor, or participate in another way (such as donating a door prize), please contact us for more details.

On our past rides around 100 motorcycles have attended, with most having a passenger. We are growing each year. All street legal vehicles are welcome. This is open to the general public and is advertised as such.

Please check out our website. www.TheLionsTail.ca

You can also find us on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/TheLionsTailBP/ Please share and like our page to help us grow.