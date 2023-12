Submitted by Linda Godhue

Summer House Park recently made a large donation to the Tobermory Foodbank. The donations were from seasonal campers and guests who participated in the Haunted House and other Halloween activities at Summer House Park.

The Summer House Park Team Bake Sale raised a large part of the cash donation, which with a top-up from Summer House Park, came to $500.00.

Thank you to Summer House Park, campers and guests, who contributed so generously to the Foodbank.