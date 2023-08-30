Peninsula Bruce Trail Club and Grey Bruce Pride Announce “Rainbow Hikes” Collaboration

Submitted by Marg Glendon,

Outreach and Membership Director, Peninsula Bruce Trail Club

The Bruce Trail Conservancy is committed to building a diverse and welcoming organization at all levels. This is an ongoing process as we learn more along the way.

We are proud to highlight the Bruce Trail Conservancy (BTC) Pride Badge encouraging hikers and nature enthusiasts, both locals and tourists, to know that the Bruce Trail and the BTC Clubs are safe spaces for everyone. For decades BTC has protected the diversity of beautiful wildlife, flora and fauna along the Bruce Trail; and as we have seen the rise in adversity and hatred towards our diverse 2S-LGBTQQIAP+ community, we felt it important to remind everyone that the Bruce Trail is a safe space for all of our community members and that we also encourage and celebrate their diversity and beauty.

Peninsula Bruce Trail Club (PBTC) and Grey Bruce Pride are thrilled to announce our new collaboration. Together we will be offering regular “Rainbow Hikes” exploring the Peninsula Section of the Bruce Trail. Grey Bruce Pride has been leading social hikes on their own for the past several years, and together we felt we can connect and use our platforms to strengthen our community.

These hikes are family friendly and encourage community – both members of the 2S-LGBTQQIAP+ community and allies – to gather and explore the beautiful lands which we are so fortunate to learn and live amongst. Like all of our hikes, it also gives an opportunity for individuals to connect from different communities within Grey Bruce to make like-minded friends while exploring the Bruce Trail.

PBTC hike leaders offer a wide range of hikes, including Rainbow Hikes. You can register online and read more about all organized PBTC hikes here: www.pbtc.ca/hikes

Most BTC hikes are open to, and free to BTC members and non-members. You can learn more about BTC membership and its benefits at https://brucetrail.org/become-a-member

Learn more about Grey Bruce Pride here: https://greybrucepride.squarespace.com/.

We look forward to this new collaboration and hope you will join us for our Rainbow Hikes!