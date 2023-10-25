MNBP Reporter’s Notebook — Arena Reno Moving Forward; Well Troubles at Tobermory

By John Francis, Bruce Peninsula Press

At MNBP Council’s Oct 10 Meeting, Council voted to hire a Construction Manager to oversee the preconstruction and construction phases of the renovation of the Lion’s Head Arena/Community Centre. (See Publisher’s Column, page 5).

Dry Well at Tobermory Community Centre

The Agenda for Council’s Oct 23 Meeting includes a Public Works Manager Report on the well at Tobermory’s Community Centre. The well, which also serves the Fire Hall, the EMS (Ambulance) building, the ball diamond concession stand and the washrooms in the community centre parking lot, frequently runs dry in summer and also frequently produces cloudy water after a heavy rain.

This year, 17 truckloads of water had to be purchased to keep the buildings’ sinks and toilets running.

The Public Works Manager recommends a well consultant be brought in to investigate the well and make minor improvements. It seems unlikely that this will entirely fix the problem, but it should provide a better understanding of what the problem is.

Lion’s Head Shuttle Carries 14,300 Hikers in 2023

The popularity of the trail to Lion’s Head Lookout has caused traffic and parking problems on Moore Street for years. The municipality responded by banning parking on Moore Street and putting a reservation system at the McCurdy Street parking lot. This led to a lot of people parking in the village and walking up Moore Street. So the muncipality expanded the parking reservations to include the parking lot at the arena and hired Golden Dawn Seniors Home to provide a shuttle service on weekends (including Fridays) from Canada Day to Labour Day. The shuttle runs between the parking lot at the arena and the McCurdy Street trailhead and traffic increased 200% in 2023 to 14,300.

The Oct 23 Council Agenda includes a CAO’s Report for the 3rd quarter of 2023. It can be found online — on MNBP’s website, northbrucepeninsula.ca, select “Council and Committees” under the “Government” tab, then “Agendas and Minutes” along the left margin of that page.