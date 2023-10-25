“End of Summer Season” Party Raises Funds for Local Health Care

Tobermory Health Services Auxiliary News

Submitted by Tobermory Health Services Auxiliary

The September 30 “End of Summer Season” party hosted by the Tobermory Health Services Auxiliary (THSA) was a tremendous success! The evening was made possible by volunteers from the THSA Auxiliary and assisted by other volunteers from the community.

We were entertained throughout the night by the always popular musical group CDDC and by local DJ Max Lough. Our goal was to raise funds in support of health care and healthy living in our community. Thanks in large part to our major sponsors (see ad page 6) we achieved our goal. We had additional significant donations from Mary Jo van Crey, John Moiseshyn and Max Lough (who volunteered his time) as well as the proceeds from our 50/50 Lottery. The lucky winner of the lottery was Carol Solursh who took home $1,250! And of course, thanks to the community as a whole, for supporting the event with their ticket purchases and for coming out to our party!

Look for a further update in the November 8 edition of the Bruce Peninsula Press.