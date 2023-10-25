Lion’s Head Pumpkin Parade Returns To Lion’s Head Beach November 1 

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

Everyone is invited to bring their jack o’ lanterns to the 4th Annual Lion’s Head Pumpkin Parade at the Lion’s Head Beach on November 1, 2023 starting at 6:30 p.m.

The one hour event will happen snow, rain, or shine. Starting at Lion’s Head Beach Pavilion, jack o’lanterns will line the pathway winding towards the Memorial Garden and beyond.

As dusk transitions to night, attendees are invited to stroll amongst the jack o’lanterns illuminating the path and view the pumpkin carving talents and design creations of their fellow residents.

Please bring your carved halloween themed pumpkins to the Lion’s Head Pavilion prior to 6:30 p.m. Stay to see the design creations by fellow pumpkin carvers.

There were about 30 jack o’lanterns on display last year, organizer Dominic Wong hopes there will be more jack o’lanterns on display this year.

Introduced during the first year of COVID-19, Wong felt the pumpkin parade was a good outdoor activity for all ages.

Candles will be provided for the jack o’ lanterns. All pumpkins will be collected and composted after the event.

For more info: https://pumpkinparade.editorx.io/lionshead