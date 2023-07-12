Peninsula SWANS Participate in Lion’s Head Canada Day Parade

SERVICE – WE ASSIST, NURTURE, SUPPORT

Submitted by Bonnie Warder

Our Club decided to participate in the Lion’s Head Canada Day Parade. Member Kelly signed up to be the costume designer and “7 swans” were available to walk in the parade. It was a great parade and we want to say thanks to the organizers, participants and volunteers that made it such a success.

It is always a great feeling when people come together to celebrate that we are Canadian and proud of it. We had lots of fun and thanks to Kelly for all her hard work and giving us wings! The weather was wonderful and we hope everyone enjoyed the Canada Day weekend.

We do take a break from holding formal meetings over the summer months but our members are staying busy with some catering and other events.

The Peninsula SWANS wish everyone a safe and enjoyable summer. If you have an interest in learning more about joining our Club, please send Roberta Mielhausen a message at 519-374-4110.