Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary GIANT GARAGE SALE Returns July 8 & 9

Submitted by Brenda Kearney, Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary

Hopefully everyone has heard that Grey Bruce Health Services recently underwent the rigorous process of “accreditation” with Health Services Canada, and received an EXEMPLARY rating – the highest standard given! Congratulations to all those who work in our health care system! You should be very proud.

In order to maintain this excellent standard of service, our healthcare professionals require the necessary tools and updated equipment at their disposal.

The men and women of the Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary are committed to raising money in order to maintain the exemplary care provided by Grey Bruce Health Services.

The countdown is on for one of the auxiliaries greatest fund-raising events of the year – the annual garage sale. Folks donate their greatly loved, gently used items (furniture, sporting equipment, books, pictures, linens, tools, small electrical appliances, knick-knacks, dishes, toys, bikes, etc.). On Saturday, July 8th, from 8am-2pm, and Sunday, July 9th, from 10am to noon, we welcome the public to visit the Lion’s Head Arena to purchase these treasures!

The Auxiliary has joined forces with the Lions Club for this event! A food booth, run by the Lions Club, will be available for your dining pleasure.

So come early, shop ‘til you drop, enjoy breakfast, brunch, or lunch, and donate to our wonderful healthcare system!

Important to remember (set your alarm; run, don’t walk!)

• Friday July 7th: Donations accepted at the Lion’s Head Arena from 8am -12 noon

• Saturday July 8th: Arena doors open & Lions Club food booth open 8am – 2pm

• Sunday July 9th: Sales continue 10am – 12pm (no food booth)

Any useful items remaining after the sale will be donated to The Salvation Army, needy families, Goodwill, and the like.

When donating your items please remember that due to health and safety regulations we cannot accept: knives, weapons, BBQs, propane or gasoline tanks, paint, treadmills, stationary bikes, large appliances, mattresses or clothing.

So get cleaning out those storage areas, closets, and garages, and donate to a great cause – your local health care system!