Spring Has Sprung And So Have The Litter Heroes!

Submitted by Keep the Bruce Clean & Green (KTBC&G)

The visitors have arrived! Individuals, businesses and groups are busy preparing their communities. Traveling down Hwy. 6, Sauble Road and Hay Bay Road, it was noticed that individuals and groups were picking up litter on the sides of the roads. Kudos to them!

There are many people, groups and businesses that need to be thanked, some known and some unknown. KEEP THE BRUCE CLEAN & GREEN THANKS YOU!

Throughout the summer, please take a few minutes to pick up litter around your property or business. While walking, take a notice when you hear comments such as “this area is beautiful and so clean!’’

The green tomato cage trash blitzes will continue on the long weekends and Chi-Cheemaun weekend. There will be extra trash cans along Hwy. 6 going into Tobermory and Big Tub Road as well.

Please wear your KTBC&G t-shirts/hats. Readers Haven sells t-shirts and stickers locally. If a group or individual wishes to have some green bags, tomato cages, signs, or KTBC&G items, contact: keepthebruceclean@gmail.com

Beer and alcohol bottle returns will be accepted again at 182 Cape Hurd Road, and for boaters, in the Harbour near the Chamber booth. The money raised by the returnables is used in part to offset the cost of recyclable dishes to be used by community groups such as the Legions, Northern Bruce Peninsula Rotary and the churches. It will also be used to purchase ecology books for the schools and eventually young readers at the library.

Litter Ambassadors Wanted!

Will you volunteer to pick up trash in specific areas? Please contact us!

Would you like to join our team? Contact us!

On July 8 from 1-3pm there will be a Tobermory Harbour cleanup sponsored by The Lake Huron Coastal Centre from Goderich and Keep The Bruce Clean & Green. We will meet behind the Chamber Booth in the Harbour. Water will be available for refills and snacks will be provided. Please wear your KTBC&G t-shirts/hats – it is a positive way to bring attention to our initiative as we all attempt to KTBC&G!