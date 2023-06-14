MunicipalSports MNBP Emergency Preparedness Colouring Contest Winners June 14, 2023 94 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppLinkedinEmailPrint Photo Courtesy of Melissa Stewart, St Edmunds Public School Photo: The Kindergarten class at St Edmunds Public School recently completed a Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula sponsored colouring contest for Emergency Preparedness Week. Students were thrilled to learn they had all won, when members of the Northern Bruce Peninsula Fire Department – Deputy Fire Chief Krista Tiernan (back row left) and Fire Chief Jack Burt (back row right) – brought gift bags with treats for everyone. Bruce Peninsula District School Grade 1 student, Izzy Tackaberry, also won a prize pack for her entry. Congratulations students!