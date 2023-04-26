Bruce Men’s Shed Open Invitation Breakfast April 29th

Submitted by The Bruce Men’s Shed

The Men’s Shed Movement is a global phenomenon originating in Australia, exploding across the U.K. and Ireland while navigating across Canada. Men’s Sheds are a community-based, grassroots organization operating within a Not-for-Profit mindset that provides a safe and friendly environment where men can work on meaningful projects, at their own pace, in their own time, in the company of other men. It’s a place where some men learn, some teach, and some are happy to watch. Two umbrella organizations providing guidance and expertise to the local Bruce Men’s Shed are Men’s Shed Canada and Men’s Shed Ontario.

The local Bruce Men’s Shed is looking to create an environment where Men on the Peninsula can connect with other like-minded Men in activities of mutual interest regardless of whether you are working or retired, whether you are a life-long resident, newer resident, or a seasonal visitor to the area. Each Man can make their interests known via an internal survey to catalog activities for presentations and future workshops where Men can embrace such things as woodworking projects, hosting repair cafes, gardening, metal fabricating, art design, solar designs, hiking, yoga, tai chi, model building, day-trips, and involvement with other community events.

Simply the Mission/Vision of the Bruce Men’s Shed is essentially to facilitate an environment where Men have “somewhere to go, something to do, someone to talk to” by enhancing and sharing the knowledge, skills, and abilities attained throughout each Man’s lifetime and positively share those experiences. Our Values consist of Acceptance, Engagement, and Activity.

At a meeting on April 1st, the Bruce Men’s Shed ratified the Terms of Reference via consensus that will assist in navigating the organization’s path while ratifying leadership team members moving forward. The leadership team and coordinators consist of Bill Rusk, Tim Wilson, Peter Roeser, Gerry Tilmans, Chris Mawdsley, and Owen Glendon.

On April 15th, members of the Bruce Men’s Shed Leadership Team attended the Tobermory Men’s Breakfast to deliver a presentation regarding “What is a Men’s Shed”? A similar introductory session is planned for April 26th by members of the Leadership Team.

During recent membership meetings held at the Lion’s Head Legion Branch # 202, members participated in various discussions along with internal presentations from members. Owen Glendon delivered an overview of ‘Sea-bins’ in the Tobermory and Lion’s Head harbours, while Tim Wilson gave presentations on ‘hydroponic vegetable gardening’ and the Bruce Trail Conservancy. Upcoming exhibitions by Gerry Tilmans will discuss potential workshops for woodworking ideas and scale model building.

Are you interested in learning more about the Men’s Shed Movement?

Join us on Saturday, April 29th, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the Lion’s Head Legion, Branch # 202, the Bruce Men’s Shed will be hosting an Open Invitation Breakfast. The cost is $10/per person. Please bring your own dish and utensils to help us reduce our footprint. There will be presentations and displays on some of the things that a Men’s Shed can accomplish. Tell a Man…Bring a Man. If possible, to assist with attendance preparations, we ask for those considering attending to RSVP.

Require more information? Contact us at brucemensshed@gmail.com or Gerry at (519) 793 – 3005. Check us out on Facebook: Bruce Men’s Shed.