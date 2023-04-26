Keep the Bruce Clean & Green Promotes Local Litter Clean-up

Submitted by KTBC&G group

Earth day is fast approaching along with the promise of warm weather. As April moves into May visitors to our community will start increasing again so perhaps it is also a time for the “Green and Clean” reminder.

Many folks are getting outside again to see to the gardens and lawns so please remember to gather up the detritus of winter and pick up bits of litter found in ditches and pathways on your walks about. Thanks so much for assisting to keep this beautiful peninsula clean and green for all to enjoy.

Keep the Bruce Clean and Green (KTBC&G) continues to put a visible face on promoting litter clean up and ensuring that we have a healthy clean environment for all to enjoy. You will see our signs posted around the community along with the logo being used on many sites that promote visits to the peninsula.

We also continue to partner with other organizations such as the Bruce Peninsula Environment Group (BPEG) and the Bruce Trail Conservancy to remind all that we need to take care of our environment.

This year we are starting a new partnership with Lake Huron Coastal Center https://www.lakehuron.ca/ to assist with their “Clean-Up the Coast” initiative. Mark your calendars on July 8th for clean-up on the beaches and waterfronts of Tobermory. Further information will we posted in our article and on Facebook as time approaches.

Our volunteers will be out and about on long weekends throughout the summer once again promoting the importance of litter pick up and preserving the environment. You can identify them by the white and green T-shirts they wear with the logo, please stop and chat. Together we can make a big difference in the environment around us.

As you open up closed cottages and return from distant places you might find those empty wine, beer and liquor bottles you left to be dealt with on return. They can be kept out of landfill by dropping them off at our bottle return location, 182 Cape Hurd Rd. If you can’t drop them off give us a call for a pickup, 519 596-2649

With the fast approach of this year’s outdoor season please consider the easy actions you can take to assist “Keep the Bruce Clean and Green”. Practice simple things such as carrying reusable water bottles and picnic packaging, taking your garbage with you as you leave the trails and beaches, and picking up litter as you see it along the trails and on the shorelines. Together we all can help.

Every day should be Earth Day.