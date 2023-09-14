SWANS Return to Regular Schedule

SERVICE – WE ASSIST, NURTURE, SUPPORT

Submitted by Bonnie Warder

Seems impossible that it is time to return to our regular monthly meetings BUT, it is what it is!

It looks like the fall is going to be very busy in the community, with fundraising events and it was decided at our Executive Meeting that our Club donate $500 to Wendell’s Walk.

Wendell Thomson, a member of the Rotary Club, is walking from Tobermory to his home in Pike Bay (approximately 60 kms) to raise funds for the Lion’s Head Hospital. Wendell has been very dedicated to fundraising in our area for most of his life and we wish him success with this very worthy cause.

Hellyer’s Foodland has always been a huge supporter of our Club and our thoughts are with the family and staff as they navigate this difficult time. Also, thanks to the many businesses and volunteers that are lending a helping hand to the community in the interim.

Maybe this fall you will be looking for a way to meet new people while giving back to the community – so keep in mind the SWANS. Further information about our group is available by contacting Roberta Mielhausen at 519-374-4110 with a text or call.