WILD DISCOVERIES: Orchids & Pollinators: July 15th to July 17th

Submitted by The Wild Discoveries Committee

In this edition of The Bruce Peninsula Press there are outlines of three of the talks and information about the speakers for the upcoming series Wild Discoveries: Orchids & Pollinators.

In the following two issues of this paper there will be write ups of the other talks and presenters and, most importantly, how to “attend” these presentations.

The first three talks we are covering are as follows:

“Time Travel on an Alvar; a Plants Perspective”

Presented by Tyler Miller on Thursday July 15th at 8:00 pm – During this presentation, you will virtually explore the fascinating ecosystem of the globally endangered alvars found on the Saugeen (Bruce) Peninsula. This experience will provide a virtual prologue and tour through time; where you can learn about plant-environmental relationships on alvars and the changes they have experienced over the last quarter-century. You will also see many rare plants that call alvars home, touching on charismatic orchids to newly discovered lichens.

Born and raised on the Saugeen (Bruce) Peninsula, Tyler has spent the entirety of his life interested in the natural environment; this naturalist’s curiosity inspired him to pursue a career in ecology. Over the last decade, Tyler has held many field-ecologist-related positions with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry and currently Parks Canada in Tobermory. His passion for studying natural history recently landed him back in school at Trent University, where he completed an undergraduate degree and thesis focusing on alvar ecology of the Saugeen (Bruce) Peninsula. Tyler’s career and hobbies have shaped him into a well-round naturalist with a formidable expertise in field botany.

“Creating Habitat for Birds, Bees and Butterflies.”

Presented by Audrey Armstrong on Friday July 16th at 7:00 pm – Sometimes listening to news about bird, bee and butterfly population decline due to chemical impact, land development and climate change, we feel helpless! How can we as individuals help? Well, we can help by creating nature friendly habitat in our own urban or rural backyards. We really can make a difference!

Audrey graduated from the Ontario College of Art and Design in experimental art and textiles, for ten years she ran her own weaving business Watercress Weavery. She then graduated from both University of Guelph and the University of Toronto with an honours BA and B.Ed. Audrey taught elementary school with the Bluewater District School Board for 25 years, receiving the Teacher of Excellence award. A presenter with the Monarch Teacher Network, Audrey has led in depth workshops on monarch butterflies, habitat development and Voices from the Land workshops, developing visual and literary interpretations of nature in Canada and the USA. She continues her love of teaching by leading workshops for Ontario Parks and Parks Canada staff. She is active in many community volunteer organizations including the Owen Sound Field Naturalists and Huron Fringe Birding Festival. Recently becoming a Master Naturalist with a special interest in habitat creation, Audrey shares her passion and concerns for the natural world with the public.

“Technical Tips for Successful and Ethical Wildflower Photography”

Presented by Peter Rasberry on Saturday July 17th at 7:00 pm – Join us for a virtual look at some of the Bruce Peninsula’s rare and beautiful orchids and learn some technical tips for successful and ethical wildflower photography. Whether a novice or experienced photographer, understanding camera settings can help achieve spectacular results! Peter has facilitated wildflower photography workshops at two previous Orchidfest weekends, and twice was the opening night speaker with his Gaia photo presentation celebrating the beauty, diversity and complexity of the many species we share the planet with.

Peter Rasberry is retired following a 38-year career in Outdoor and Environmental Education. As a hobby photographer, he is excited to share his deep connection to Nature through some of his images and experiences. Peter’s photographs have appeared in the Canadian Wildlife Federation’s Canadian Wildlife, and children’s Wild magazines. They have also been on exhibit at Environment Canada’s Biosphere Museum in Montreal for the United Nations International Year of Biodiversity

Other topics to be included in Wild Discoveries: Orchids & Pollinators

• Identifying orchid species on the Saugeen (Bruce) Peninsula. (Friday July 15th, 7:00 pm)

• Nature Conservancy of Canada’s acquisition of Vidal Bay on Manitoulin Island. (Friday July 16th, 8:00pm)

• Virtual guided hike showcasing the many pollinators of orchids and *How to become a citizen scientist using the iNaturalist app. (Saturday July 17th, 8:00 pm)

A summary of these talks and how to participate in this FREE event will be in the June 29th and July 13th issues of the Bruce Peninsula Press.