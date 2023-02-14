Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper February 21 at Rotary Hall

Submitted by Marlene (Mazie) Davies

After a hiatus of three years due to COVID the Lion’s Head Rotary Club and Christ Church Lion’s Head are partnering to host a Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper for the community of Lion’s Head and Area on February 21st.

It will be a “Supper” with all the “Trimmings” – pancakes, real maple syrup, sausages, apple crisp with ice cream, tea, coffee, juice and a bonus of music.

The cost for this Outreach cooperative venture is a “Free Will Donation” with the proceeds going to the Golden Dawn.

Both Christ Church and the Rotary Club enjoy this opportunity to host this Supper at the Rotary Hall on Tuesday, February 21st from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (see ad page 4)

Come join us. See you there.