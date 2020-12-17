New Business: Margot’s Optical Delivering Quality Products and Service for all Your Visual Needs

Hello everyone! Let me introduce myself as Margot Doerr, a Licensed Optician who loves eyeglasses. In August 2020 I opened Margot’s Optical in downtown Wiarton. This is my dream come true – to offer everyone the best eyewear possible.

Margot’s Optical offers prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses, adjustments and personalized service to accommodate all your visual needs.

My quality products and service will provide you with the tools to achieve your best vision possible; making sure you see the beautiful Bruce Peninsula even more spectacularly!

Contact me to discuss how to accommodate your visual demands to meet your lifestyle. Let me help you make it easy!

I had originally planned to offer home service for seniors, and those requiring that assistance; I believe no one should go without properly fitting eyewear.

I invite you into my shop at 583 Berford Street to see my passion for eyeglasses. I look forward to seeing you.

For more information call 519-534-5222 or email margotsoptical@gmail.com