Submitted by Barbara Mocny

& Andrea Vanderkooy

We are excited to let you know that the Good Food Box program has returned to our area!

What is the Good Food Box (GFB)?

The GFB is a not-for-profit and sustainable food program that recognizes the importance of healthy eating and aspires to ensure access to fresh produce for all people in Grey and Bruce counties. Anyone can buy a box of fresh fruits and vegetables for $20.

How does it work?

1. Drop off your order before the last Thursday of each month at one of the following locations: (next order due February 23rd)

• Lion’s Head Library

• Lion’s Head Pharmacy (Peninsula IDA Pharmacy)

• Peninsula Pet Supplies

Please bring a sealed envelope with your name, phone number, and $20.

2. Your order will be ready for pickup on the first Thursday of each month (next order pick up on March 2nd) at:

• Lion’s Head Rotary Hall from 4:00pm-6:00pm). Please bring a reusable bag!

Find us on Facebook @LHGoodFoodBox