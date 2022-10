MAPLECROSS NATURE RESERVE – The issue #16, 2022 article titled “Yoga Fundraiser For MapleCross Nature Reserve Held At Wild By Nature Forest Sanctuary” incorrectly stated that the MapleCross Nature Reserve was 23 acres. The correct acreage is 523 acres.

LION’S HEAD TERRY FOX RUN – Due to an accounting error, the actual amount raised for the Terry Fox Run was $15,000, not $17,000 as previously reported.

The Bruce Peninsula Press apologizes for any inconvenience this may have caused.