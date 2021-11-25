Lion’s Head Dog Owners Aim To Raise Funds For Dog Park

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

The Lion’s Head Dog Park Group plans to create a volunteer-managed dog park in Lion’s Head. The proposed location is on the Golden Dawn’s septic field to the west of the village, at the junction of Bayfield Dr. and Edgewood St. The group hopes to raise $5,000 for building materials and signage. Once the planning is finalized and funds raised, and if the weather cooperates, the dogs of Lion’s Head may have an off-leash park by Christmas.

Golden Dawn permits use of their land for dog park

Local dog owners have been discussing the need for a dog park in the area for some time, and earlier this year began looking around for a suitable space. Recently Rod Layman approached the Golden Dawn Senior Citizen Home to inquire about the possible use of their vacant land. Golden Dawn offered the use of the septic field area. Brian Taylor, Chair of the Board of Golden Dawn Senior Citizen Home, says the Board is happy to work with the community on this project by allowing them to use the land.

Golden Dawn owns the parcel of land behind the houses on Bayfield Dr. and extends all the way out to Concession 4. The land is currently a popular area for dogs and their owners. Layman notes that this might be a temporary park if municipal land becomes available, and that the experience from operating the dog park would help inform any future approach to the municipality.

Ten community volunteers attended the first formal meeting of The Lion’s Head Dog Park Group on November 17 to discuss plans for fundraising, building and operating the park.

The dog park will be all volunteer-managed. Plans include fundraising, fencing the park area, setting up off-road parking on Golden Dawn property, providing for garbage collection, and posting signage with rules of operation and protocols of behaviour. The group has canvassed immediate neighbours to hear and address any concerns. The group, working with the Golden Dawn, is also investigating how best to obtain appropriate liability insurance.

Taylor suggested a possible name for the Dog Park, the “Golden Dawg”, which the attendees laughingly agreed to.

Project requirements for Dog Park

The off-leash park requires about 1500’ of fencing to enclose the septic field, about 3.7 acres. Materials include 150 T-posts, 15 rolls of welded mesh wire fencing, and wood gates – one double set for entry, another for a grass cutting machine, and one across the lane as requested by the Golden Dawn. There will also be a small structure to store materials and to provide shelter from weather. If the park moves to another location at a later date, the fencing and shelter can be reused there.

Scott Hellyer of Scott’s Home Hardware has offered the building materials at a discounted price. Once the funds are raised and materials are available the group will organize to make the park a reality.

Moving forward as the Lion’s Head Dog Park Group

The group decided on a simple management structure to allow for ongoing discussion, fundraising and other decision-making. A small steering committee, composed of Rod Layman, Betty Hastings and Catherine Henderson (Treasurer), will oversee administrative and financial matters. The group will meet on an as-needed basis to finalize and approve any actions. The group has delegated the steering committee to set up a bank account and email address. Once these actions are in place, the group will mount a fundraising campaign.

Look for further information in this paper and on social media. In the meantime, anyone interested in supporting this project can contact Rod Layman at email address: [email protected]