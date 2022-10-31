Waste And Recycling Tips For The Fall

Wiping Out Waste

Submitted by Dave Ebel and Jacqui Wakefield, on behalf of the MNBP Waste Management and Diversion Group

As the days grow shorter and evenings get cooler, it is the time of year we start to think about getting ready for the colder weather or closing down the cottage for another season. Let’s think ahead to those chores with some tips from the Waste Management Diversion Committee.

If taking a trip to landfill, the Municipality has three locations, making it easy to find one close by. Remember to double-check the operating hours as the landfills remain on summer hours until October 31st and then switch to winter hours. Information on hours and locations is easily accessible under either the Municipality website under Waste Management or the Municipal page in The Bruce Peninsula Press.

What to take?

Maybe this is the year you want to get rid of that old box spring and mattress. The landfill accepts these for a small fee and the attendant will be happy to direct you to the appropriate area. They are shipped to a company that dismantles them and all the resulting material is recycled.

What about that old table and chair set that has been taking up space for years? Now is the time to take advantage of the ReUse Building. Remember the old adage “one person’s trash is another person’s treasure”. All items deemed acceptable by the landfill attendant can be dropped off at the ReUse Building at no cost.

In addition to mattresses and re-use items, recycling programs at the Landfill Sites are available for the following items:

-eWaste (household electronics)

-Tires

-Scrap metal

-Polystyrene (packaging material only)

-Household Batteries

-Refrigeration/freon units

-Propane tanks

Note: Fees are applicable for some items.

What NOT to take?

Close to one-third of waste delivered to our Landfill Sites is organic: food waste, leaves, spent garden plants and plant roots. All of this can be easily composted. Instead of filling up our Landfill Site, why not try composting? This organic material is nutrient-rich and after composting can be used in flower beds and/or vegetable gardens. The Waste Management and Diversion Committee asks you to think ahead to next spring’s arrival and google search ‘Outdoor Composting’. A variety of inexpensive composting units are available in our local hardware stores. Although composting processes slow or stop over the winter, everything starts right back up when the warmer weather returns.

If it is not possible to compost, leaf and yard waste is accepted during regular operating hours at all three waste disposal sites. Do not mix food waste with leaf and yard waste.

When you go to the Landfill Site please check in with the site attendant at the scale house upon arrival. The site attendant will give you directions about where to take your items.

This fall take your next step in “Wiping Out Waste”!