Peninsula Swans Hold First Fall Meeting

Christmas Bake Sale and Bazaar December 3

Submitted by Bev Miller

Peninsula Swans recently held their first Fall meeting at the Swan Lake Legion located on Hwy 6, where the Legion ladies provided a great dinner. There were 16 members in attendance. The Swan meetings have started again for the year. Our meetings will go on until the summer next year where the Swans will have a break. We meet every first Wednesday of the month except during December and July and August.

We certainly had a full agenda at our meeting. Discussion was held regarding upcoming events. We catered a funeral lunch for the Clark family and a wedding dinner for the Clark Family. We were pleased to hear that our work was enjoyed.

Our next event is to support the Legion Poppy Foundation and we have purchased a wreath for Remembrance Day. Our group also discussed doing a Bonspiel on November 26th. Then, as Christmas comes along we will be doing a Bake Sale and Bazaar on December 3.

If there are women interested in joining this excellent group, please contact Roberta Mielhausen. Her email address is rjmielhausen@gmail.com or contact her at Bear Tracks (519) 793-3555 or at 519-793-4110. We are a community minded women’s group giving back and with support for our community’s needs.