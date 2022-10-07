CommunityHealth Rush Cove Preservation Society Donates to Lion’s Head Food Bank October 7, 2022 54 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppLinkedinEmailPrint Photo: Gail Boeckner (right) from the Rush Cove Preservation Society presents a donation of non-perishable food items collected at the annual meeting of the Rush Cove Preservation Society to Lion’s Head & District Food Bank Coordinator Darlene Myles (left). This donation has become an annual event! Submitted by Darlene Myles, Lion’s Head & District Food Bank