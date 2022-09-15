The Meeting Place Long-term Landlord Housing Initiative Update Applications Close September 14th

Submitted by Karla Trudgen, Project Manager

The Meeting Place and the Long-term Landlord Housing Initiative Advisory Group are pleased with the large volume of applications for funding for projects that will increase the long-term housing stock on the Northern Bruce Peninsula.

The initiative aims to keep the conversation going about housing in the Northern Bruce Peninsula and we are interested in hearing from current and potential landlords, so reach out even if you have missed the application deadline (midnight on September 14, 2022) or were not interested in applying.

The Meeting Place is optimistic about the future of the Initiative and wants to nurture the community of landlords and tenants by ensuring they are connected and have access to resources in the community.

We will be selecting projects and reaching out to all applicants in October.