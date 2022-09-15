Official Twinning of Tobermory, ON and Tobermory, Isle of Mull, Scotland

New Exhibit at St. Edmunds Bruce Peninsula Museum

Submitted by Terry Lee Milligan, St. Edmunds Bruce Peninsula Museum

A new exhibit curated by Mrs. Shirley Johnstone is on display at the St. Edmunds Bruce Peninsula Museum in Tobermory. It tells the story of the planning and arranging between 1977 and 1982 of the Twinning of the two Tobermory villages. It includes the story of the work of Mr. J.P. Johnstone, then Reeve of St. Edmunds Township, a proposal by Mr. Arch Brown, a Barrie businessman from Tobermory, Scotland, meetings with St. Edmunds Council, a committee struck, including Mrs. Shirley Johnstone, Mrs. Betty Adams and Mr. Winston Hollis and a presentation by Mr. Brown and his father, natives of Tobermory, to Mull Council members.

In January 1982 St. Edmunds Council signed a proclamation officially Twinning Tobermory Scotland and Tobermory, Ontario. Both framed proclamations are in the exhibit. As well, a 1983 trip by 14 members of the Tobermory community to Tobermory Scotland is showcased in photos. Please come to the museum to see the exhibit and learn more about the Twinning of the Tobermorys.