Lion’s Head & District Food Bank News: Getting to Know Your Food Bank Volunteers

Submitted by Darlene Myles, Coordinator

The Lion’s Head & District Food Bank operates with a few very dedicated volunteers. In early 2020 we changed the hamper distribution process.

Coordinator Darlene Myles continued on with the administrative responsibilities, with less presence on hamper days. She will still do the occasional delivery or step in when needed.

L-R: Gail Boeckner, on behalf of The Rush Cove Preservation Society, delivers non-perishable food items from their annual food drive to Food Bank Coordinator Darlene Myles.

Sheryl Roberts joined the team in the fall of 2018. She has brought great organizational skills from her years as an optician. Sheryl has assumed the primary duties of ordering and shopping for food items and packing hampers for our clients.

Genevieve Dietrich joined the team this summer, while living in Lion’s Head. She assists Sheryl with hamper distribution. Genevieve is a university student, just starting her Masters of Biomedical Engineering this fall.

Scot Roberts is our faithful grocery delivery person. Orders are sent in to Hellyer’s Foodland early in the week and Scot picks them up on hamper days and delivers them to the Food Bank. This has made the work of hamper distribution much more efficient.

Food Bank volunteer Scot Roberts.

Food hampers are available two times per month – generally the 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month. Hampers must be ordered by the Monday before hamper day to allow enough time for accurate ordering of food items. For first time clients, you can order a hamper by email at lhdfoodbank @gmail.com or call/text 519-378-8842.

Thanksgiving hampers will be available Thursday October 8, but you must place your order by Thursday October 1. Hamper delivery can be arranged if you do not have transportation.