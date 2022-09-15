Save the Date: RPR Concert and Silent Auction Fundraiser October 15

Submitted by Catherine Henderson

Save the Date! On Saturday, October 15, 2022 the Rotary Club of NBP is sponsoring a fundraising event at the Rotary Hall. Proceeds of this event will go to the Golden Dawn Senior Citizens Home to be used for their current redecorating projects.

There will be a long-awaited concert with RPR and an exciting silent auction! Watch for posters and more details to follow in the next issue of this paper. You can reserve tickets for the concert by emailing lionshead.tickets@gmail.com