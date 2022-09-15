Registration Open for Lion’s Head Terry Fox Run

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

The annual Terry Fox Run will take place in Lion’s Head on September 18, 2022. Registration for the event is currently open. Participants are invited to either walk, run or bike. Registration on the day of the event starts at 1 p.m. at the Bruce Peninsula District School in Lion’s Head.

Typically the course for the event is about 10 km, from the School, along Main Street to Isthmus Bay. Participants can do all or any distance they prefer.

Alternatively participants can choose when and where they wish to run, walk or bike.

T-shirts are available before the run day and at the in-person event on September 18. The cost is $25 with sizes from youth medium to Adult XXL

For the second year, the Martens Family is thrilled to be organizing the event. They took over last year from long time organizers Vicki and Roger Stevens. The Martens were pleased with the large community support and to see so many young families participating last year.

The fundraising goal is set at $12,000 this year. The Martens say they blew past their goal last year raising over $13,500.

Sailboat race donates to the Terry Fox Run

The Lion’s Head Sailboat Race held on the Terry Fox Run event day donates all fundraising proceeds to the Lion’s Head Terry Fox Run.

Volunteer Hours Available

Students wishing to get some volunteer hours are invited to assist with the event.

Please visit the Facebook site for further information https://www.facebook.com/LionsheadTerryFox